Pc Smart would be so proud of Chloe

CHLOE SMART is following in her grandfather Peter’s footsteps by joining the police.

She has been accepted by the Thames Valley force for nine months of training, starting in April.

Her father David — Peter’s son — said: “She’s quite excited by the prospect and I am sure she will continue with the same integrity and compassion as Dad.”

Chloe’s grandfather, who died in May, joined the Oxfordshire Police Constabulary after leaving the army and served in Witney.

In 1952 he came to Henley, where he met his wife Jean. They lived at the police house in Shiplake and brought up three children, Robert, David and Jane.

In later life he helped his daughter make a film called Henley Regatta, Past and Present in which he recalled how a USA rower had pinched his helmet on finals day in 1973.

This film was sold at Way’s Bookshop in Henley and found its way to America where it was seen by a fellow member of the crew,

This led to a reunion in 2007 of Peter and “thief” John Maslowski and they became firm friends

