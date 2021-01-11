A hundred years ago...

AT Westminster Police Court, Captain Charles Steele, 45, of the Silver Lining houseboat, Henley, was charged with being a suspected person found loitering at the Hyde Park Hotel in female attire. When arrested, the defendant said that he had made a bet that he could masquerade as a woman and stay at a hotel without being detected. Mr Conway, for the defence, said the police were satisfied as to the defendant’s position and respectability and it was only a prank.

The choral class, which is run in connection with the Henley branch of the Young Women’s Christian Association, is to be congratulated upon the success achieved in connection with the concert given in the town hall on Tuesday evening. The room was filled and everyone went away thoroughly satisfied with the rich musical treat provided.

On Monday evening the Lord Bishop of Oxford paid his first official visit to the parish of Hambleden. There was a short service in the church at 6.30pm at which the Bishop preached. This was followed by a social gathering in the parish room. The musical entertainment was provided by the choir with the Rev H Peel and Messrs Coates assisting.