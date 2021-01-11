Ten years ago...

MORE than 200 people took part in a protest against the threatened closure of Sonning Common library. Children, parents and the elderly were united during the hour-long demonstration using the campaign slogan “Save Our Library”. The library is one of 20 out of 43 in Oxfordshire from which the county council is planning to withdraw funding, saving £2 million. The council says unpaid volunteers could run the facilities.

Flu vaccines are still in short supply following huge demand from patients. Many GP surgeries are running low on stocks or have run out. Hundreds of people in the area are suffering from flu-like symptoms and respiratory problems amid the shortage of vaccines.

A Henley woman whose grandfather helped George VI to overcome his stammer was “delighted” to see his story being made into a film. The King’s Speech tells the story of Lionel Logue, an Australian-born speech therapist who helped the King, whom he called Bertie. Mr Logue’s granddaughter, Nickie Logue, of Norman Avenue, watched a screening of the film at the Regal Picturehouse and said it was an emotional experience.