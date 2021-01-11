Monday, 11 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Twenty five years ago...

HARPSDEN School, which began the new term with only eight pupils, is to close. The news was announced on Tuesday after a rescue package created by the governors crumbled. Headmaster Keith Horner said: “The governors of Harpsden School recognise that the changing situation in the village is such that there are so few children of primary school age that it has produced a position where the school cannot be kept open.”

First steps to make Henley even more picturesque are being taken with the placing of Victorian-style lanterns and planters in the town centre. Hart Street and Market Place will be the first recipients of the new street furniture. South Oxfordshire District Council has awarded a £6,000 grant for better lighting and signage and the town council has budgeted £25,000.

Henley is less friendly than many other towns. A survey carried out on behalf of the town council showed the town’s friendliness factor scored 2.66 compared with an average of 3.11. Sixty-five percent of visitors described the friendliness of residents as “good” or “very good” but 14 per per cent said it was “poor”.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33