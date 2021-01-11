Twenty five years ago...

HARPSDEN School, which began the new term with only eight pupils, is to close. The news was announced on Tuesday after a rescue package created by the governors crumbled. Headmaster Keith Horner said: “The governors of Harpsden School recognise that the changing situation in the village is such that there are so few children of primary school age that it has produced a position where the school cannot be kept open.”

First steps to make Henley even more picturesque are being taken with the placing of Victorian-style lanterns and planters in the town centre. Hart Street and Market Place will be the first recipients of the new street furniture. South Oxfordshire District Council has awarded a £6,000 grant for better lighting and signage and the town council has budgeted £25,000.

Henley is less friendly than many other towns. A survey carried out on behalf of the town council showed the town’s friendliness factor scored 2.66 compared with an average of 3.11. Sixty-five percent of visitors described the friendliness of residents as “good” or “very good” but 14 per per cent said it was “poor”.