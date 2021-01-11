Rail fares frozen for two months

THE price of an annual rail season ticket from Henley to London is to be frozen until March 1.

Regulated fares across Britain’s rail network were set to go up by 2.6 per cent on Monday but the Government has postponed the increase to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

It was responding to pressure from commuter groups, which had warned that the rise could deter passengers.

When the increase is implemented, an annual ticket to Paddington without a London Travelcard will go up from £4,036 to £4,141.

Those wishing to go via Reading will see prices jump from £4,732 to £4,855 and with a Travelcard on top the cost will rise from £5,820 to £5,971.

Regulated fares always go up by one per cent above the previous summer’s retail price index, which this time was the lowest in four years at 1.6 per cent.

The Government says it expects to spend £10 billion to support railways through covid-19 and is urging the public to only travel when necessary.

Rail minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Delaying the change in rail fares ensures passengers who need to travel have a better deal this year.

“By setting fares sensibly... we’re ensuring that taxpayers are not overburdened for their unprecedented contribution, ensuring investment is focused on keeping vital services running and protecting frontline jobs.”