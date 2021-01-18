Police will tackle rule breakers

THAMES Valley Police will tackle members of the public “wilfully and blatantly” ignore laws aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Superintendent Robert France, gold commander for the force’s response to the pandemic, said those who deliberately ignore the rules would be fined.

You must not leave home except for a specific reason, including shopping for necessities, going to work if you cannot reasonably do so from home, exercising once a day, or for medical reasons.

Organisers of unlawful gatherings could be fined up to £10,000.

Ch Supt France said: “Our officers will continue to engage, explain and encourage people to abide by the restrictions.

“Where people have genuinely misunderstood the rules, or where there is an element of complexity, a simple reminder of the regulations is often enough for them to comply.

“However, where we encounter people who are wilfully and blatantly ignoring the laws around coronavirus we will look to enforce.

“We have now all been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic for some time, so people should be familiar with what is required of them.

“Where people are deliberately ignoring the rules they should expect to receive a fine.

“Restrictions on social gatherings and certain businesses remain in place. Gatherings which breach the rules and unlicensed events should not be happening.

“We strongly urge anyone thinking of attending or organising one not to do so.

“Organisers of such events could be given a £10,000 fine and those attending will face enforcement through a fine.

“We have resources in place to respond appropriately and these will be targeted where the risk to the wider public is greatest.

“We will continue to work with our partners, businesses and the public to protect our communities.”

•Thames Valley Police issued almost 1,000 fines for breaches between the start of the first lockdown in March and Christmas.