No guards for store

SECURITY guards will not be enforcing coronavirus safety regulations at the Sainsbury’s store in Henley.

The supermarket chain announced this week that it would be stepping up efforts to protect customers by making it mandatory for shoppers to wear a face mask and asking people to shop alone.

Traned security guards will be at the front of larger stores to challenge shoppers who are not following these rules. This will not apply to the Sainsbury Local store in Bell Street.

Larger Tesco stores, including the Henley branch, have traffic light systems to control the flow of customers. However, the company is not looking to introduce stricter measures, such as one-way aisles.

Customers are asked to wear a face mask, or buy one at the store, use the hand sanitiser provided on entry and follow social distancing.