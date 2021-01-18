Man bailed

NOT all “historical records” are of equal value, ... [more]
Monday, 18 January 2021
Reading Magistrates' Court
A MAN has been charged under the Road Traffic Act with failing to provide a specimen for analysis in Henley on Thursday last week.
Darren Baker, 50, of Millington Road, Wallingford, has been bailed to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on March 9.
18 January 2021
