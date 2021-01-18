College cancels exams for safety

THE Henley College has cancelled all BTEC exams due to be sat by its students this month.

It said it had taken the decision for the safety of the students and staff given the “seriousness” of the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made after the Department of Education said that vocational exams would go ahead before backtracking and saying schools and colleges could continue with the vocational and technical exams “where they judge it right to do so”.

This summer’s A-levels and GCSEs had already been cancelled.

College principal Satwant Deol said: “I am truly saddened that we are having to cancel all January BTEC exams.

“This is a decision that we have not taken lightly. However, taking into consideration that there is a national lockdown and rising covid cases in our area, we have to balance the risk to the safety of our students, staff and community.

“This is a huge disappointment to students who have worked incredibly hard during these exceptional times.

“I just want to reassure students and parents that we are working with awarding bodies to ensure that our students will not be disadvantaged.

“I am extremely proud of our students, who have shown strength and resilience, and our staff, who have gone above and beyond in their professional duties to ensure that students are supported and effective remote learning is taking place.

“It is frustrating that the Government made a national decision about

A-levels and GCSEs but left individual colleges to make their own decision for our vocational students.

“I believe that all our students should be treated fairly regardless of which pathway they have chosen to study.”

The college said it was working hard to ensure that all BTEC students would achieve the grades they deserved by the end of the year.

In a statement, it said: “Pearson, the awarding body, has pledged to award a grade for any student who is unable to take this month’s exams and has ‘enough evidence to receive a certificate that they need for progression’.

“Those unable to take their assessment this month may also be able to take it at a later date.”

Pearson had said that if this was not possible, it would put in place arrangements to ensure students were not disadvantaged.

The college said the only students attending this week were those who had been asked to for specific purposes or those who are taking diploma qualifications and have external examinations.

The Department for Education has said that January external exams for diploma qualifications should take place as planned.

They began on Tuesday and will continue until January 20.

This week, it was business, sports and exercise science exams taking place.

For other students, the curriculum is being delivered online and they are learning remotely at home until at least the February half-term.