Town bus still going

THE Henley Hopper bus service is continuing to run during the lockdown.

The service is operated by TK Travel on behalf of Henley Town Council.

Mayor Ken Arlett and town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, chairman of the council’s bus working group, said they were “pleased” the company was able to maintain the service.

Councillor Arlett said: “We know that local people rely on the Henley Hopper to get around town, especially those who may not have been able to get grocery delivery slots or those who need to undertake essential travel. It is a vital provision.”

In a statement, TK Travel said: “Our drivers, Lee, Mark and Sandy, are delighted to continue running this vital service for the people of Henley during this difficult time.

“The service runs for three days a week from Tuesday to Thursday between 9am and 2pm.

“Please wear a face covering, use hand santiser and observe social distancing.”

The bus service is not-for-profit and is supported by contributions from developers and a subsidy from the town council.

For the timetable, visit https://bit.ly/38w2twH