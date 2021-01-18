Baker defies broken foot

A YOUNG woman with cerebral palsy has sold hundreds of homemade brownies for charity despite having a broken foot.

Yasmin Denehy, 25, from Shiplake, decided to start baking after hurting her left foot while out running.

She set herself a target of raising £500 for Scope, the disability equality charity, but has reached more than £3,500.

She bakes in the evenings and at weekends when she isn’t working as a supply chain analyst for Bear Nibbles, which makes healthy fruit and vegetable snacks for children.

Due to her injury, she has to wear a protective boot and use crutches, meaning she has to hop around the kitchen to avoid putting weight on her injured left foot.

Yasmin, who has had cerebral palsy since birth, was living and working in London but moved back home to live with her parents, Micky and Vicky, in New Road after the first lockdown in March. After suffering her injury in September, she began putting her passion for cooking to good use.

She said: “I wanted to give myself something to do as well as raise money for a charity. I have cerebral palsy so I know a lot about Scope and the great work they do. I also love baking and cooking.”

Yasmin was on crutches for a month before being given the protective boot.

“I’m literally hopping around the kitchen like a kangaroo and doing it all on one leg,” she said.

“I have to kneel on chairs to take the weight off my leg. It’s pretty knackering but my right leg is now really strong. My balance is not great but there are a lot of surfaces in the kitchen to hang on to.

“I’ve got faster but doing it on one leg and carrying eggs while hopping is quite a fun challenge!”

She sells her brownies in boxes of six under the name of her business, Yazzi’s Kitchen, which she set up after completing a three-month cooking course following university. She offers a choice of dark chocolate, walnut, chocolate biscoff, raspberry and white chocolate blondies, gluten-free dark chocolate and vegan double chocolate brownies. Mixed boxes are also available on request.

Yasmin asks for a suggested minimum donation of £15 to be made via her JustGiving page.

“A lot of people ask me to send them to friends,” she said. “The most boxes I’ve done in a weekend is 17. I also handwrite messages for people. I’ve enjoyed it. It has given me a purpose in the evenings and weekends with nothing else to do. I’ve also roped in my mum and dad to package the brownies.”

She said she was “overwhelmed” by how much she has raised.

“I was expecting maybe five or 10 people to order boxes so it has been amazing how generous people have been,” she said. “The best are the ones that donate and say, ‘We don’t want any boxes’.”

Yasmin was born eight weeks premature and was in an incubator for six weeks. She was so small that her father could hold her in one hand.

She attended Rupert House School in Henley and Queen Anne’s School in Caversham and then had a gap year during which she travelled in the Far East.

She said her parents and her school were determined not to let her condition have a negative impact on her life.

With her positive attitude, she decided to document key moments in her life to offer comfort to others with the condition who may be struggling.

In 2019, she started a blog to help others by sharing her experiences of growing up with cerebral palsy.

To order your brownies, email yasmindenehy@btinternet.com or send her a message via Instagram at www.instagram.com/belikeyazzi/

To donate, visit https://www.just

giving.com/crowdfunding/belikeyazzi

and to read her blog, visit https://yasmindenehy.home.blog/