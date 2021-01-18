Stay home, says Mayor

THE Mayor of Henley has issued a plea to residents to follow the coronavirus rules.

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “This is a crucial phase and we must urge residents of Henley to follow Government guidance to the letter.

“We were sad to hear multiple reports of people not respecting the rules last weekend.

“We cannot emphasise enough that your care and consideration for others will save lives.

“If you must leave home for essential reasons, please wear a face covering, use hand sanitiser, wash your hands regularly and please dispose of your face masks carefully.

“The lives and livelihoods of the people of Henley depend on your actions now. Maintain social distancing in our parks and play areas and in our market place.”