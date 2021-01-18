Flats plan criticised by councillors again

REVISED plans for five new flats in Henley have been criticised.

Ray Hudson already has planning permission for a three-bedroom house on land in Harcourt Close.

He then amended his application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for consent for a three-storey building with three two-bedroom flats and two with three bedrooms.

Last month, it was amended further to alter the levels and introduce hedging to improve screening and reduce the impact on neighbours.

However, on Tuesday, Henley Town Council’s planning committee unanimously recommended refusal. It also asked for the application to be “called in”, which means it must be decided by the district planning committee, not a planning officer.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak described the plans as “gross overdevelopment of the site”.

When the committee met in April, it objected on the ground of size and bulk.

There were also concerns about the flats overlooking properties in Deanfield Road and a lack of parking. In November, refusal was recommended again on the same grounds.

The Henley Society said the latest plans would still result in overdevelopment and a building that would be out of character with its surroundings.”

The district council was due to make a decision by December 16 but this was before the latest revision.