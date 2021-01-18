Pub plans to convert car park into garden

A PUB in Henley wants to convert an “underused” car park to provide extra facilities for customers.

Brakspear has applied for permission to turn the space at the Bull on Bell Street into a garden and terrace.

The company says the car park has already been used in this way on a temporary basis over the last six months due to the coronavirus restrictions.

It is hoping to make the change permanent with new outdoor seating, lighting, space heaters and umbrellas.

A planning statement says: “The hospitality industry and public houses specifically have suffered considerable adverse impacts during 2020 due to covid restrictions.

“Government has recognised this and asks planning authorities to take a positive approach to supporting economic recovery wherever possible.

“Both in the short and longer term, the availability of increased good quality outdoor space is seen by the applicants as the best way to facilitate the long-term viability and success of the public house.

“In the immediate and potentially medium-term future, while covid restrictions apply, outdoor seating is considered by Government and customers to be far safer than indoors.

“The application site has been used for the proposed new use over the last six months to provide increased socially distanced space for customers during the covid emergency, when the premises have been able to open.

“This has not led to any known problems as the car park was underused and frequently vacant previously.”

The staff car park, which provides 15 spaces, would be retained.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the panning authority, is due to make a decision by February 10.