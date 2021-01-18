Bakery closure shock

A FAMILY-RUN bakery in Henley is to shut tomorrow (Saturday) after 65 years in the town.

John Lawlor & Son, which is known as Lawlor’s, was started in Hampstead, London in 1948 and moved to Henley in 1956. It has suppled the town with bread and cakes ever since.

The business, which is based at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road, is to be wound up because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The lockdown of pubs, which is its main source of business, has meant it is no longer practical to continue.

Business partners Mike Lawlor, Mr Lawlor Snr’s son, and Anne Baker said they were “very upset” at having to close the business and no longer able to supply their loyal customers.

Mr Lawlor, 84, said: “The main reason is covid — with the lockdown of the pubs we lost quite a bit of business, plus the fact that we’re old.

“I’ve been involved in the bakery since 1948 so I feel it’s reasonable to say, ‘I’ve had enough of it’. I really feel this is a suitable time to step down.

“All the members of staff who work there are not happy but they accept and understand the position.

“I’ve had a tremendous time and I’m really pleased that I’ve had this life. It has been exciting. We have been running our own business and carving our own destiny. What made it successful for all these years? There’s only one word for it — energy.”

Mr Lawlor said he and Mrs Baker were grateful for all the support they had received from their customers and staff.

He said: “Without our customers we would have been nowhere. Over the years we have supplied everyone. The greatest pleasure for me has been the happiness we brought to our customers and how much they enjoyed the products. That is actually the highlight of my life, making people happy.”

Mrs Baker, 77, said: “I think it’s really sad for the people of Henley. They are really going to miss the bakery, all the bread and lardy cakes. But it’s time probably for us to go because we are getting old. I feel so sorry for the pubs.”

Her son Chris and daughter Nicola Taylor and her husband Nick work at the bakery as well as David Evans and Gilly Crook.

Mrs Baker said she had enjoyed working with her family.

She said: “I started as a van driver with the children in the back with the bread. Chris started when he was about 11 on Friday nights for an hour or so and when Nicola started she couldn’t see over the counter.”

Mr Lawlor joined the business properly after completing his national service in 1956.

As well as pubs in Henley and the surrounding area, Lawlor’s has supplied Leander Club, Phyllis Court Club and the former Red Lion Hotel. It also supplied the Corner Shop in Shiplake and Hambleden Village Stores.

It has also been a partner involved with the Henley Living Advent Calendar. The company band — Anne and the Doughboys — have performed with Mrs Baker on saxophone and clarinet, Mr Lawlor playing the double bass and friend Steve Ward on guitar. The bakery provided treats for visitors to enjoy during their shows.