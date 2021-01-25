Veteran of library’s Friends steps down

THE membership secretary of the Friends of Watlington Library has stepped down after more than 20 years.

Renee Grassby, a former primary school librarian and teacher, has been replaced by Martin Edis.

She said: “One of my first jobs was as a primary school librarian in Oxfordshire, going out in the van to all the county schools each term.

“When I moved on to teaching I was also in charge of the large libraries in two private schools, so I know first hand the importance of libraries. They are places of knowledge, wonder, fun and sometimes a refuge.

“When I returned, I wanted to do something to help the community so I went to a meeting in the town hall.

“The library was threatened with closure at the time so it was decided to set up the Friends of Watlington Library.

“Our chairman was Oliver Knowles, for whom the new wing in our library is named.

“At our first meeting he turned to me and said, ‘You will be the membership secretary’ and so it was for 21 years.”

Mrs Grassby wished her successor good luck in the role.

Mr Edis said Mrs Grassby had done an “amazing job” at raising the profile of the Friends group, which is a charity that aims to protect, support and promote the library in High Street.

He continued: “She is a hard act to follow. I hope to build on the base that Renee laid over the 20-plus years.

“Without the Friends, I am sure the library would have closed many years ago.

“Our library is more than a place for borrowing books. It is an amazing resource centre for so much information, including internet access, children’s activities and more. It really has become the Watlington community hub.”

The trustees decided not to collect membership fees this year because of the difficulties of the pandemic for everyone.

Mr Edis said: “Only when we are open full-time again will we be contacting members to renew and looking for new members.

“Fortunately, local people see the value of keeping this wonderful service in the town and many members and non-members have been making generous donations to ensure we keep going.”

Dr Anna Tilley, who chairs the library’s trustees, said: “Renee has been a dedicated driving force since the charity came into being over 20 years ago and her passion and commitment has been central to the Friends and its mission to support, protect and promote our library.

“We are immensely grateful to her for all that she has done to champion the Friends.”