Monday, 25 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Snowdrop teas off

THIS year’s snowdrop teas at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The parochial church council said it had taken the decision “reluctantly”.

The teas were due to be held over the first three weekends of next month but the church is closed and remain so until Easter.

The proceeds usually go towards maintenance of the Norman church.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33