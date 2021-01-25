Snowdrop teas off

Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
THIS year’s snowdrop teas at St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe have been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The parochial church council said it had taken the decision “reluctantly”.
The teas were due to be held over the first three weekends of next month but the church is closed and remain so until Easter.
The proceeds usually go towards maintenance of the Norman church.
25 January 2021
