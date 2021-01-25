Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Monday, 25 January 2021
A TRADITIONAL Slovenian hayrack is to be gifted to Henley Town Council.
A draft agreement has been drawn up by the British-Slovene Society and the hayrack would be installed at Gillotts Corner Field, off Greys Road.
The rack, which is known in Slovene as a kozolec, is one of the country’s cultural symbols.
25 January 2021
More News:
Sisters have their heads shaved for cancer charity
TWO sisters raised more than £7,300 for charity ... [more]
Permission granted for 130 homes on two sites
PLANS to build up to 130 homes in Watlington have ... [more]
Residents raise £3,000 for village’s Bloom entry
GORING could still enter this year’s Britain in ... [more]
POLL: Have your say