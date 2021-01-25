Crossings consultation approved

PUBLIC consultation is to take place on two proposed pedestrian crossings on roads in Henley.

The town council has agreed to pay Oxfordshire County Council £3,680 for the surveys on the crossings in Gravel Hill and Marlow Road, near the entrance to Swiss Farm.

The cost was £1,600 when the funds were originally allocated in August 2018 at the same time as a crossing in Greys Road was approved following a 10-year campaign by residents and schools.

The town council asked if the charge could be reduced or if it could carry out the consultation itself but Oxfordshire said no to both.

The money will come from the council’s share of Community Infrastructure Levy funds set aside for transport projects.

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, Henley’s representative on the county council, told a town council meeting that he didn’t like the extra cost but added: “We have always — almost unanimously — supported crossings and I really want this to go forward.”

He said the county council had already agreed to pay for the crossing in Gravel Hill, so the cost was in fact a “good deal”.

In reply to opposition councillor Will Hamilton, he said that he had never said the county council would fund both crossings.

Mayor Ken Arlett added: “We are here to make decisions and implement items and these are two absolutely brilliant ones that have been on the back burner for far too long.

“We should wholly support doing good things for this town.”