Rail service reduced

HENLEY branch line services will be reduced to hourly throughout the week and on Saturdays from Monday.

Operator Great Western Railway says customer numbers are low because of government restrictions during the latest nationwide lockdown.

It said it had been reviewing its timetables to make sure they reflect demand as well as supporting key worker and essential travel.

The change also effects the Didcot-Oxford, Paddington-Oxford, Reading-Basingstoke and Greenford services.

There will also be some later start up and early finish times across the network.

The changes are temporary and can be quickly reversed, says GWR.

The services used by schools and colleges will all be in operation before pupils and students return.

The company will still continue to operate more than 65 per cent of services.

To check the timetables. visit www.gwr.com/travel-updates/check-your-journey