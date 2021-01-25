Watch firm starts laptop scheme

A LUXURY watchmaker in Henley has launched a laptop donation scheme in partnership with children’s charity Barnardo’s.

Bremont wants to help vulnerable children across the UK who are learning remotely during the third national lockdown.

It will be donating a laptop to a child with every watch sale made in the UK until March 31.

The machines will be distributed by Barnardo’s.

Bremont, which is based at Sawmills in Marlow Road but is due to move into its new base off Reading Road soon, is also offering the option to simply donate money towards the cause.

Co-founder Giles English said: “Having heard so many terrible stories of vulnerable children not having any computer equipment while trying to home-school has been truly heartbreaking.

“In the first lockdown Bremont created a bracelet to raise funds for ‘Food for Heroes’, a phenomenal charity set up to provide food for NHS staff.

“Once more we feel compelled to help and we passionately believe that schooling should be a basic right given to every child.

“Children need the right tools to be able to learn, without which they are missing out.

“If we can help any child get through this period when schools are closed then it is a great privilege to do so. Of course, working with Barnardo’s offers every assurance that these laptops will be going to the right homes.”

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “The covid-19 pandemic and lockdown measures have hit vulnerable children especially hard.

“The lack of devices and affordable internet access means many children already at a disadvantage are falling further behind at school and missing out on vital support and opportunities.

“We’re grateful to Bremont for their generous donation scheme, which will provide vulnerable children with much-needed laptops so they can take part in lessons, access services, and work towards a positive future.”

To donate to the appeal, visit www.bremont.com/

products/laptop-donation-scheme