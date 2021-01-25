No car port

PLANS for a car port at a house in Greys Road, Henley, have been recommended for refusal by town councillors.

Toni Capuzzimati says without the timber shelter his cars would suffer long-term damage.

But Henley Town Council has objected on the grounds of its size and that it would be out of keeping with the area.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by January 28.