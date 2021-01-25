Monday, 25 January 2021

Fare dodger

Fare dodger

A MAN from Henley has been fined £220 for travelling on a train without paying. 

Anthony Edgar, 35, of Simmons Road, used a Great Western Railway service at Twyford in February last year without paying the £7 fare. 

Reading magistrates also ordered him to pay compensation of £7, £160 costs and a £32 surcharge. 

