Moorings income falls

INCOME from the town council’s temporary moorings dropped significantly in July.

The council made less than £3,000 in that month, compared with more than £6,000 in August and more than £4,000 in September.

Councillor John Hooper told a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee that the cancellation of both the regatta and festival, which take place in July, would have had an effect on income.

The meeting also heard that money had to be “quarantined” because of the coronavirus pandemic and this may have created a delay in updating the figures.