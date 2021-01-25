No more early rising as family bakery finally shuts

AFTER 65 years in Henley, family-run bakery Lawlors produced its last loaves on Saturday.

John Lawlor & Son Ltd was started in Hampstead, London, in 1948 before moving to Henley in 1956 and has supplied the town with bread and cakes ever since.

The bakery, which was based at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road, has been closed because of the impact of the coronavirus

pandemic.

The lockdown of pubs, which were its main source of business, meant it was no longer practical to continue.

Business partners Mike Lawlor, John Lawlor’s son, and Anne Baker said they were “very upset” at having to close the business but being aged 84 and 77 respectively they felt it was time to step down.

Mr Lawlor has been involved in the bakery since the very beginning when his family lived in Cricklewood in north London.

He credits his father’s skill as a baker in making it a success. Mr Lawlor Snr worked as a pastry chef at the Savoy Hotel in London for 15 years before the Second World War, during which he served in the army.

After the war, he was a pastry chef in the House of Commons and he once carved a horse out of ice for a visit from King Faisal II of Iraq.

He decided to set up a bakery after hearing from an army friend how successful his bakery in Finchley had been.

His son says: “He was persuaded that it might be a move for him and when the Harry Tomkins bakery in Henley came on the market my dad decided to take the plunge, sell his house and pack up his work and risk everything.”

The gamble worked and Mike joined the business when he was in his early twenties after completing his National Service in 1956, the same year the business moved to Henley.

Mr Lawlor recalls: “We came down White Hill in an open lorry with all the furniture, me sitting in the back and my mum and dad in the front with the driver.”

They had acquired the bakery at No 14 Reading Road and the premises doubled as a retail outlet. Later, the family acquired a second shop in Duke Street.

Mr Lawlor says: “I started by driving the bread van that we had at the time — a Morris J2. It had three forward gears and one reverse.

“I was doing the rounds and delivering to some private individuals in their houses and all the hotels and pubs like the Red Lion, the Angel on the Bridge, Leander Club, Phyllis Court Club and the Little Angel.

“It was a good business — there was a lot of wholesale activity and we had the shops as well.”

He also learned how to bake.

“Before we came to Henley, I was a fireman on the railways at Cricklewood for the steam engines so I was used to the heat,” he laughs. “When we came to Henley we had coal-fired ovens so it was good to use my experience with British Railways.”

His mother Kathleen ran the shops and his then wife Margaret also helped. The business employed bakers Reg Gosby, Horace Lloyd and Ken King over the years.

It also recruited a former German prisoner of war, who Mr Lawlor said made a tasty black forest gateau.

In the early Sixties, W H Smith bought the Duke Street premises, so the Lawlors’ shop moved to what is now Crockers restaurant in Market Place and stayed 10 years.

Mr Lawlor says “It was very central. We just had the one shop and it turned out to be a very good move and the rent was right.

“In 1969 Anne came along. She was very capable and quickly got in the swing of things.”

Mrs Baker started working for the company as a van driver. When John Lawlor retired in 1972 his son took over and a few years later he made her his business partner.

The same year, Lawlors left Market Place and for about the next 10 years operated from only the Reading Road site. Mr Lawlor recalls: “When it was my father’s time to step down he’d had enough and it was getting a bit much for him.

“I was still reasonably young and ambitious. The time was right for me to have a partner in the business and Anne made a terrific contribution to the new management.

“I knew if we worked together we could turn it into quite something, which we proceeded to do.

“We came with renewed energy, if you like, and we never looked back. We did really well and our customers were so happy with us.”

Mrs Baker said she took the job for “something to do”. She used to make deliveries with her son Chris and daughter Nicola in the back of the van with the bread.

Chris was 11 when he started helping out on Friday nights for an hour or so. When Nicola started she couldn’t see over the counter.

Mrs Baker ended up helping in the shop and working in the office but only started baking bread about 10 years ago as there hadn’t been any need for her to do so previously.

“There’s nothing like getting a loaf of bread out of the oven — it’s very satisfying,” said Mrs Baker.

“Every baker makes their bread differently. It’s not the recipe, it’s what you do with it.”

The shop and bakery in Reading Road were closed in the early Eighties.

The business later acquired a property in Market Place Mews, where it stayed until 2003.

The business was then based at the Henley Enterprise Park, the former Empstead Works, off Greys Road, and remained mainly wholesale after that.

“Sometimes the business seemed to run itself,” says Mr Lawlor. “Other times it was hectic, especially around regatta time, for example, when we were supplying caterers and we were working 24 hours a day in shifts for long periods.

“The ovens would be going all the time. I can remember nights where we would work until about midnight, have a sleep on the floor for a couple of hours and then get up and start work again.

“Coming up to Christmas and Easter were big moments in the bakery. Back in the late Sixties and early Seventies people used to bring their turkeys to the bakery to be cooked for Christmas dinner as we had the ovens. The odd pig used to be stuffed in the oven as well.

“We had to be careful — we didn’t want to burn their Christmas dinners.”

The business also made and baked thousands of mince pies as well as hot cross buns at Easter, including one year when they made a total of 17,000.

Chris and Nicola later joined the bakery full time along with Mrs Baker’s husband Nick and David Evans and Gilly Crook.

Mr Lawlor says Mr Baker is the finest baker he has ever seen.

Asked the secret of the firm’s success, he says: “It’s a combination of lots of energy, plus fairness.

“It was an absolutely beautiful life because I’ve really enjoyed almost every minute of it. I feel very lucky to have had a long life in the bakery in Henley. It was perfect really.”

Mr Lawlor says he and Mrs Baker were grateful for all the support they received from their customers and staff.

He says: “Without our customers we would have been nowhere. Over the years we have supplied everyone.

“The greatest pleasure for me has been the happiness we brought to our customers and how much they enjoyed the products. That is actually the highlight of my life, making people happy.

“Anne’s contribution was invaluable. Without her, we wouldn’t have carried on.”

Mrs Baker says: “When we had the shop in the mews, there was nothing like going in and you got the hum of people in there or sitting outside.

“We have enjoyed our life and it has been very interesting. I’m very sad to stop. The customers are devastated, to be honest.

“It will be a great gap in Henley. It will be odd to wake up and not start work.”