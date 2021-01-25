MP to lead delegation to Council of Europe

JOHN HOWELL has been made leader of the British delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

The Henley MP is already treasurer of the European Conservatives Group and the Democratic Alliance Group, which are both part of the council.

The delegation of 18 MPs and 18 alternates includes members of the Conservative and Labour parties, the Democratic Unionist Party and the Scottish National Party.

The council is not part of the European Union but is a separate body of 47 member states set up in 1949.

It promotes human rights, democracy and the rule of law.

Mr Howell, who joined the council in 2015, said: “I am honoured to have been asked to take on this appointment.

“The council is one of the principal ways in which the British Government can continue to prove that we are the best possible allies, partners and friends of our European neighbours. It is a crucial part of our foreign policy objectives.”

The council meets in Strasbourg every quarter. Discussions focus on climate change, sexual discrimination, the treatment of refugees and conflicts between member countries.

Mr Howell said: “Over the years, the sort of things we’ve discussed have included a European approach to climate change and by ‘European’ I mean the wider Europe rather than just the EU.

“It is almost twice the size of the EU and includes quite a lot of the former Soviet countries.

“We’ve also done a lot of work on migration and particularly on migration from northern Africa to southern Europe.

“We’ve done a lot of work on sexual discrimination and the importance on the role of women.

“All this has a big impact on individual countries and personally I’m the rapporteur on Turkey, which is not honouring the judgements of the European Court of Human Rights.

“It [the council] has a very big job. It doesn’t do it in the way the EU does, in a command and control way, it makes suggestions and countries can opt into individual clauses.

“The Labour Party carries on as if we’ve lost all these rights by not being part of the EU but we haven’t at all and they’re not guaranteed by being in the EU.

“One thing that I’m trying to arrange is for is the Lord Chancellor to visit the European Court of Human Rights, where we have a very good British judge.

“I’m also trying to arrange for the Prime Minister or the Foreign Secretary to make an address to the council.

“I want to make sure European countries appreciate that we are still good allies because it is an important part of our overall foreign policy.”