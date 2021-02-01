Monday, 01 February 2021

Antiques at station

A SMALL antiques and craft market is to be held monthly at Fawley Hill railway station and museum.

A start date will be announced once the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.

Lady McAlpine, who lives at Fawley Hill, says there will be a bric-a-brac stall raising money for St Mary the Virgin’s Church in the village. The station cafe and “pub” will be open for refreshments.

