Antiques at station

Monday, 01 February 2021
A SMALL antiques and craft market is to be held monthly at Fawley Hill railway station and museum.
A start date will be announced once the lockdown restrictions have been lifted.
Lady McAlpine, who lives at Fawley Hill, says there will be a bric-a-brac stall raising money for St Mary the Virgin’s Church in the village. The station cafe and “pub” will be open for refreshments.
