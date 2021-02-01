Monday, 01 February 2021

Taking care

THE chairman of Watlington Parish Council says residents are being “sensible” and obeying rules designed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

“I tend to see worse behaviour when I’m out in places like Oxford,” Matt Reid told a council meeting.

The town’s playgrounds remain open despite the lockdown.

