Iconic wisteria on hotel to be given new lease of life

AN iconic wisteria plant covering the Red Lion Hotel in Henley is to be restored.

The climbing shrub was overgrown and had collapsed in places so is having to be pruned and reattached to the front wall of the building in Hart Street.

The work was due to be carried out this week by Lauren McNeil and her team from landscape business Heritage Grounds, overseen by James Ogilvy, of Ogilvy Landscape.

It was part of the renovation of the Red Lion, which was bought by international hotel consultant Grace Leo and Singapore-based shipping entrepreneur and hotel investor Tim Hartnoll last year.

Mrs Leo said she wanted to preserve the wisteria for the hotel and town.

She said: “The hotel is in such a key location and the wisteria has been an integral part of it for many years. We are very excited about making sure that this distinctive feature flourishes for decades to come.

“I saw the changing of the seasons by virtue of the fact we were having discussions with the previous owners and that really impressed on me how important and aesthetically interesting and impactful the wisteria was on the facade. The limbs have to be pulled back up and reattached to the wall and also guided because plants need to be guided and pruned so that they follow a pathway.

“It was overgrown and blocking some of the windows.

“It will actually help the plant to be even more beautiful, protect it and enhance the building as well. The whole building needs TLC and the wisteria is part of it.”

Mr Ogilvy said: “Sadly, the iconic wisteria has been allowed to collapse in recent years.

“Many of the main limbs had dropped to the ground and others were covering windows.” Henley Mayor Ken Arlett said: “The long tresses of wisteria are one of the defining sights of Henley in summer. We are delighted that they are being cared for and renewed.

“This reflects the extensive and thoughtful investment that Grace Leo is making in Henley’s future as a beautiful, prosperous place for visitors and residents.”

The hotel, which is Grade II listed, is due to re-open this summer following a £3 million refurbishment.

It will be renamed the Relais Henley after the French word meaning “coaching inn”.