Plaque to honour old building

A PLAQUE is to be erected in honour of one of Henley’s oldest buildings.

The Chantry House, which is situated between St Mary’s Church in Hart Street and the courtyard of the Red Lion Hotel in Thames Side, was built in 1461.

It is one of only two Grade I buildings in the town.

The timber-framed building was a trading hub in the 15th century, a school in the 16th century, an 18th century bottle store and, most recently, a meeting place.

The plaque will replace the existing one, which is no longer legible, and will feature more extensive and updated information.

It will detail the history of the building and its importance to inform both visitors and residents.

The plaque will be the sixth of its type to be installed to recognises places, people or objects of historic or significant interest.

All the research has been carried out by Viv Greenwood, a member of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Society. The Oxford Diocese, who owns the land where the Chantry House stands, has given its permission in principle for the installation of the plaque on posts near the northern side of the building furthest from the church.

The cost for its design, manufacture and installation will be £1,215, which will be paid by the town council.

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton thanked Mrs Greenwood, saying: “I think it’s very important to promote Henley and its history.”

The subject of the five other plaques funded by the town council are Humphrey Gainsborough, the Makins family, Henley Bridge, the obelisk and Jan Siberechts’ 1698 painting of Henley seen from Wargrave Road.

Funding is available for another three plaques.