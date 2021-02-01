Monday, 01 February 2021

Benches back

THREE benches at Shiplake Memorial Hall field have been refurbished.

They were removed in 2019 because they had become unsafe.

The main iron upstands on the benches were still in a good condition but many of the wooden slats had rotted or been broken.

The hall trustees agreed the benches should be refurbished rather than buying new ones.

The restoration work was carried out by carpenter Kevin Mather.

