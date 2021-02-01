Golf pond plan

A NEW pond could be created on the 18th hole at Badgemore Park Golf Club in Henley.

The club has applied for the new feature, which it says would provide “golfing strategy, visual interest and increased biodiversity”.

In 2017 the club made an application for a pond on the same hole but this was refused as it would have meant the removal of a mature lime tree. The latest application would not affect any trees.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision by March 3.