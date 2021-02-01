‘I was glad to help injured walker’

A MAN who came to the aid of a walker who had broken his ankle says he was pleased to be able to help.

Shane Renders was one of a number of people who helped Philip Stott (pictured), as the Henley Standard reported last week.

Mr Stott, 50, was enjoying a stroll in the fields above Remenham when he slipped on a wet slope and twisted his right ankle so he was unable to walk.

He was helped by an older couple and their adult son as well as Mr Renders and two other men who carried him back to his car and covered him in blankets and foil when he went into shock.

They then helped him into a car so that his wife, Annie, could drive him to Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, where he had surgery.

The incident happened on December 27 as Mr Stott was walking with one of the family dogs, Bear.

Mr Renders, from Binfield Heath, was out walking with his wife and daughter and their dog when he spotted Mr Stott was in trouble.

He knows him from Henley Rugby Club, where they both coach children’s teams.

Mr Renders said: “It was a bit odd that he was lying on the ground having a phone call but he was trying to talk to the ambulance service.

“There was another couple there with their son giving him some support.”

He said it looked as though Mr Stott would soon get help from an ambulance so he went down to Remenham Lane and waited near Upper Thames Rowing Club for it to arrive.

But after about 15 minutes he decided to return to check on Mr Stott. He and the others ended up carrying him off the slope, which took about 45 minutes.

Mr Renders said: “He was clearly in quite a lot of pain at that point and he was using us as crutches. It was a couple of steps at a time.

“We got him down to the bottom, to the road, and put his leg up. He started going into a little bit of shock.”

The ambulance service was very busy so Mrs Stott took him to hospital where he was kept in for two days.

Since then Mr Stott has been recovering at home in Sedgewell Road, Sonning Common, where he lives with wife and their two children, Imogen, 11, and Tom, eight. He is using crutches and has to wear a special boot to protect his ankle.

Last week he praised his rescuers and appealed for them to come forward to he could thank them properly.

He said: “If those people hadn’t helped me I would have been stuck. What an amazing community where there’s such lovely people.”

Mr Renders said Mr Stott had thanked him, adding: “To be able to help somebody is a good thing. Once lockdown is over we’ll probably have a drink at the rugby club.”