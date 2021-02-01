Thames Water to take on 1,000 more people

THAMES Water plans to recruit more than 1,000 people this year after launching a programme to create jobs and boost access to careers in the water industry.

The Reading company has employed more than 750 new starters since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and plans to “upskill” people who are out of work as a result of it.

It says this will help to increase social mobility in the Thames Valley and London.

The firm will also triple its apprenticeship offer, support 50 unemployed young people as part of the Government’s Kickstart Scheme, and launch sector work-based academies in partnership with the Department of Work and Pensions.

Sarah Bentley, chief executive of Thames Water, said: “The ongoing pandemic means it’s a really tough situation for many people who have lost their jobs and are looking for work.

“In these difficult times, reaching out to areas of society who have been most affected is the right thing to do. We know having a diverse, inclusive and engaged workforce benefits our customers, communities and business.

“I’m proud of what we’ve done already as an essential service to help those in need and we will continue to create many more opportunities for people to build their careers at Thames Water to help us achieve our plans.”