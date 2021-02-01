Why I quit Henley Residents Group by Deputy Mayor

HENLEY’S Deputy Mayor has explained why he quit the ruling party on the town council.

David Eggleton resigned from Henley Residents Group following a heated debate at a meeting of the council’s town and community committee about plans to replace the town’s 22 heritage litter bins at a cost of £19,000.

He advised it would be cheaper to refurbish the mainly cast iron bins but when colleagues disagreed he became annoyed and quit before the online meeting had finished.

Councillor Eggleton, who now sits as an independent councillor, told the Henley Standard this week that there had been similar incidents in the past and he’d had enough.

He said that he would consider quitting the council altogether if the situation didn’t improve.

He said he had spoken with Gill Dodds, the leader of HRG and a former mayor, who was “very understanding” of his decision.

Cllr Eggleton, who lives in Gainsborough Road and co-founded the Gainsborough Residents’ Association with fellow councillor Paula Isaac, joined the council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

He was already well known in the town as an “action man” who helps out whenever he can, particularly with any sort of repair.

Cllr Eggleton said he started to feel uncomfortable following the 2019 elections, when all 12 HRG candidates were elected and the Conservatives won only three seats, and that he could no longer work with certain people.

He admitted to having had early reservations about his suitability to be a councillor, explaining: “In my first year, I can remember sitting at the table during a meeting in the town hall and thinking, ‘What have I done? This is not for me, it is completely out of my comfort zone’. It felt very uncomfortable.

“As I moved into my second year, I started to really enjoy it by being part of things like Henley in Bloom and making things happen and working with other councillors, who were more experienced than I was. Kellie [Hinton] is one of the people I have been helped by and taken a lot of knowledge from. She has been my support throughout all this.”

Cllr Eggleton said he started to become concerned about the way the council tackled particular projects and the way he was treated by some individuals.

He always took a “hands-on” approach and was frustrated by how long it took to replace the skate park at Makins recreation ground, off Greys Road. The new facility finally opened in 2017 after more than six years of campaigning by residents.

“The people who wanted it seven years before missed out,” said Cllr Eggleton. “We get older by the day, so when things take years to progress, it is too late. People miss out on certain things because we’ve debated for too long when we don’t need to.

“Sometimes it is like banging your head against the wall. You lose that passion — the longer it goes on, the more people lose their will to carry it on and I think that is a shame.”

The zebra crossing on Greys Road was another area of frustration. This was eventually installed last year following a 10-year campaign by the community.

Cllr Eggleton said: “I was on the campaign working with Trinity School, Sacred Heart School and the people of Henley. I fought for that tooth and nail and there were a number of times when councillors wanted to take it off the agenda.

“When it came up as an agenda item, the council wouldn’t pay £400 to have a survey done on that area, so I did it myself. I spent a whole week surveying it and filling all the forms out. I think it was based on my facts and figures that it went through but I didn’t feel I had the support there.

“Someone who didn’t support the proposal initially was Stefan [Gawrysiak], although he supported it towards the end. I’m glad he did push it through.”

Cllr Eggleton was part of a group of councillors who worked to bring back the Henley May Fayre but he believes his contributions were overlooked.

In 2017, the fayre was relaunched and held in the town centre for the first time in more than 30 years after the town council took over as organisers from Henley Round Table.

Cllr Eggleton said: “I put a lot of time and effort into that. I like to give credit where it is due and I believe you have to acknowledge that you can’t do everything on your own. You have to engage and acknowledge the fact that we are all working together.”

His concerns about his position within HRG were escalated by more recent events. During a full council meeting on January 5, he asked for clarity on the parking arrangements at Townlands Memorial Hospital for patients receiving a covid-19 vaccination at the two GP surgeries next door.

The existing “grace” period was supposed to be extended from 20 minutes to an hour but six patients were given warning letters that they had overstayed the original shorter period.

Cllr Eggleton was challenged by councillors for bringing it up but said he had only been trying to relay the concerns of the elderly patients.

He said: “I just told them the facts. I’d spoken to five people and I didn’t have to justify myself. I referred to one person in particular because I’d spoken to them on the phone for at least half an hour because they were quite distraught about it.

“I didn’t do it to undermine anybody, it was on my mind and that day I’d had a phone call about it.”

Councillor Gawrsyiak told the meeting that the parking enforcement company had made a mistake and that the arrangements were working well thanks to a team of about 40 volunteers.

Mayor Ken Arlett, who chaired the meeting, asked for similar issues to be raised outside meetings in future after questioning how many people had actually made contact with Cllr Eggleton.

This was followed a week later by the meeting of the town and community committee.

Cllr Eggleton said replacing the bins would be a waste of money and that the cast iron ones would last much longer if they were refurbished, which a report to the committee said would cost £6,000.

He told his colleagues: “There is nothing wrong with them as long as they are properly maintained. They could quite easily be fixed.

“I think the bins work all right and we don’t need to be spending taxpayers’ money when these bins are perfectly functional.

“Cast iron is meant to last — it will rust, but as long as it is maintained, it will last.”

Councillor Sarah Miller, who chaired the meeting, said: “We are a tourist town — Henley deserves this, let’s invest in our town.

“I understand and appreciate what Councillor Eggleton has to say. In my eyes, a lot of the bins are in a terrible state. They have been refurbished before and they are just coming to the end of their life now.

“We could go through the refurbishment route again but we don’t want to be having this conversation again in a year or so. We want brand new bins — sparkling, lovely, fabulous looking bins that are going to give us a good 25 years or so. Henley deserves this.”

The committee agreed to replace the bins by five votes to three, with one abstention.

The committee also agreed to hold a six-month trial for two solar-powered compactor bins, one outside Cook in Friday Street and the other opposite the Angel on the Bridge pub.

The trial will be funded by the Henley Society, a heritage group, and Cllr Gawrysiak using his county councillor’s grant.

If the trial is a success, the council would have the option to buy a bin at a cost of £6,344, which includes two years’ maintenance.

A five-member motion was submitted by Cllr Eggleton, along with Conservative councillors Will Hamilton, Ian Clark and Laurence Plant and independent member Lorraine Hillier.

This said the solar bins would be a waste of taxpayers’ money and would not be in keeping with the Henley conservation area.

Cllr Eggleton said: “I don’t think Councillors Miller and Gawrysiak have got the expertise to put those bins where they’ve located them — end of story, leaving the meeting goodbye.”

After storming away from his camera, he returned moments later and said: “And I can tell you something else as well. Just before I leave, I’m resigning from HRG. Okay, goodbye.”

The trial was approved by six votes to two, with Cllr Eggleton unable to vote, having left the meeting.

This week he said he felt “quite relieved” to have quit HRG.

“I didn’t want to do it but I felt like I was left with no other option,” he said. “I know there are good councillors on HRG and I would like to work with everyone, but I think sometimes you have to make a stand.

“Sometimes, people get complacent about what they are doing and I couldn’t deal with it anymore.

“It wasn’t just about the bins, it was about the party not working with me. I was elected by the people of Henley to serve the people of Henley and I feel as if I can’t do that with that group anymore.

“This has come to a head and I would ask that people respect my decision to step down from HRG.

I am a voice for the people and that’s what I based my time as a councillor on. My opinions are not all about me, it is about what I

represent.”

Mrs Dodds said she understood Cllr Eggleton’s decision and added: “Dave has done great things. He is very independently minded but then we are all a bunch of independents, as I said to him.

“We’ve got huge respect for Dave and what he has done. If you disagree with something, you make your point and argue your point and you abide by the decision.

“I am sure this will play out all right in the end but Dave is an individual who has done great things.”

Councillor Gawrysiak said he was “surprised” by Cllr Eggleton’s comments. He said: “I think he must be confusing me with another councillor who voted against the crossing.

“I have always supported the crossing and since being elected to the county council in 2017 I have dedicated myself to bringing this zebra crossing to fruition.

“This crossing was brought about by the parents of Sacred Heart and Trinity, Gainsborough residents, residents of The Close and myself.

“I attended many meetings with county council officers designing the location for the crossing and the road surface associated with it.

“I attended meetings at county hall and marshalled 123 positive responses to the crossing

consultation.

“To get projects off the ground we work as a big team to get things done. I am proud to have this crossing completed during my time as a county councillor. It is the first new one in Henley for more than 40 years. What a wonderful achievement by all involved.”

Cllr Miller said: “I must admit to being very surprised and somewhat saddened to hear that one of Cllr Eggleton’s reasons for resigning from HRG was because he felt he was not given any credit for helping with the Henley May Fayre.

“I had no idea he felt this way and only wished he could have raised this with me before now.

“Back in 2015, I led discussions with George Thomas of Henley Round Table. They realised they did not have the manpower to run the event anymore and I had always wished for the May Fayre to return to the market place.

“This was never a council initiative. As a day job I run events, so bringing the May Fayre back to the town played to my strengths. Dave was as passionate as I was to see the May Fayre back in the town. We both felt it would provide much-needed footfall for local shops and restaurants.

“I have never, nor would I ever, take the credit for this project. Being a councillor is not about praise or credit, it’s not why you stand. You do what you can for the town and do your best at every turn.

“There was a whole team from the council who got involved with this project — Councillors Eggleton, Hinton, Hillier and Gawrysiak, parks services and the council officers.

“I headed up the May Fayre committee but could not have put the day on without the team behind me.

“I respect Cllr Eggleton very much. He’s a hard worker, a dedicated councillor and a friend. I was truly shocked at his resignation. I just wish he had spoken to me earlier.”