Monday, 01 February 2021

Riverbank repairs set to cost £300,000-plus

Riverbank repairs set to cost £300,000-plus

WORK to repair and improve the riverbank in Mill and Marsh Meadows in Henley is likely to cost more than £300,000.

Henley Town Council is inviting estimates for the work, saying there has been no major work on the riverbank for a number of years.

A survey undertaken in September identified the improvements needed, including:

Installation of new steel piling at four sections of the bank ranging in length from 2.2m to 10.8m.

Construction of a new river wall in 25m sections without affecting the availability of moorings.

Repair of the 8m section of river wall under the River & Rowing Museum jetty.

A report to the council, which owns the land, said: “This is an important asset for the council, drawing visitors to the town and bringing significant annual income from its temporary and permanent moorings.”

