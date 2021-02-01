Riverbank repairs set to cost £300,000-plus

WORK to repair and improve the riverbank in Mill and Marsh Meadows in Henley is likely to cost more than £300,000.

Henley Town Council is inviting estimates for the work, saying there has been no major work on the riverbank for a number of years.

A survey undertaken in September identified the improvements needed, including:

• Installation of new steel piling at four sections of the bank ranging in length from 2.2m to 10.8m.

• Construction of a new river wall in 25m sections without affecting the availability of moorings.

• Repair of the 8m section of river wall under the River & Rowing Museum jetty.

A report to the council, which owns the land, said: “This is an important asset for the council, drawing visitors to the town and bringing significant annual income from its temporary and permanent moorings.”