Elections still on

OXFORDSHIRE County Council says it is still anticipating holding elections in May.

It has been reported that most council leaders in the UK want a postponement of their polls due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A county council spokesman said: “We continue to work on the basis of elections going ahead in May.

“However, we are alive to the possibility of a delay and join councils throughout the country in awaiting developments.”

Other elections are due to be held for Oxford City Council, Cherwell District Council and West Oxfordshire District Council, which were all postponed last May, as well as by-elections for South Oxfordshire District Council.

Police and crime commissioner elections are due to take place at the same time.

Last summer plans to postpone the county council elections until next year were withdrawn.

Council leader Ian Hudspeth argued they should be delayed because of the ongoing debate over creating a unitary council for Oxfordshire. He also said that his council was forecasting a deficit of about £24 million for the financial year 2020/21 and one of about £40 million in 2021/22.

Meanwhile, Conservatives across Oxfordshire have called for all political parties to cease door-to-door leafleting and canvassing during the national lockdown in the run-up to the elections.

William Hall, deputy chairman political of Oxfordshire Area Conservatives, said: “Political campaigning in person during this election puts people at risk and will cause those who are shielding considerable anxiety. Frankly, it’s just not on.

“We are calling on our friends in all political parties to join us in keeping our constituents safe and applying some common sense in these challenging times.”