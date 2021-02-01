Monday, 01 February 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man, 80, hurt as vehicles collide at junction

Man, 80, hurt as vehicles collide at junction

AN elderly man was injured in a collision between two vehicles in Henley.

The Ford Ranger truck and a Vauxhall Meriva people carrier collided at the junction of Greys Road and The Close at about noon on Thursday last week.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called out.

The 80-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Police said he was not seriously injured.

Officers closed Greys Road when they arrived and re-opened it at about 2pm.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33