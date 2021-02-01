Man, 80, hurt as vehicles collide at junction

AN elderly man was injured in a collision between two vehicles in Henley.

The Ford Ranger truck and a Vauxhall Meriva people carrier collided at the junction of Greys Road and The Close at about noon on Thursday last week.

Police, fire crews and paramedics were called out.

The 80-year-old man was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Police said he was not seriously injured.

Officers closed Greys Road when they arrived and re-opened it at about 2pm.