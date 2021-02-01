Bakery sold to rise again

A FAMILY bakery which closed after 65 years in Henley has been saved by another of the town’s traders.

David Rodger-Sharp, who owns the jewellery shops of the same name in Duke Street and Bell Street, says he bought Lawlors to keep the name alive.

The bakery at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road, which closed on January 16, will re-open in the next few days.

As well as the wholesale operation, it will have a new café selling cakes, coffee and sandwiches at the former Sole Man shop unit in Duke Street.

Mr Rodger-Sharp said that when he learned that Lawlors was going to close, he saw the chance to support a local business and save part of the town’s history.

He had already planned to turn the former cobblers into a café called Marco’s.

He sought the support of his business partners, Mark Maslin, a chef from Buckinghamshire, and Andy Byerley, with whom he runs the jewellery operation, before approaching the bakery’s joint owners, Mike Lawlor and Anne Baker.

Mr Lawlor, the son of founder John Lawlor, and Mrs Baker have agreed to let him use the name and will stay on as independent consultants as well as sharing their recipes.

The pair, who are aged 84 and 77 respectively, had been thinking of retiring anyway but said the third lockdown of pubs, which were their main source of business, had made it impractical to continue trading.

Their staff, comprising Mrs Baker’s husband Nick and children Chris Baker and Nicola Taylor, and David Evans and Gilly Crook, were made redundant but the new owner says he would welcome them back. Chris Baker, formerly head baker, has decided to pursue other opportunities.

Mr Rodger-Sharp said: “Everything fell into place quite nicely. The Duke Street unit is perfect for a café and we were always planning to sell the highest quality goods but at a reasonable price.

“We’d decided on suppliers and were in the middle of confirming a refit for the shop when we saw the news about Lawlors.

“It was devastating to see a brand with so much heritage disappearing from Henley and I thought it shouldn’t be happening.

“We met online first because we realised it would be a big responsibility to take on the Lawlors name and we wanted to be sure we could do it justice before going ahead.

“We decided now was a good time because although my focus will remain on the jewellery business, the lockdown means that I have more time and energy to spend on launching it.

“I had a conversation with John and Anne and was fascinated to hear about their history, which made me all the more determined that it would continue with their blessing.

“It’s totally understandable that they wanted to retire — I’m 36 and if I can achieve half as much with my working life I’ll be very happy.

“We’ll be taking over all their equipment and delivery vans and they’ve very generously offered as much help as we might need to maintain the high standard that customers are used to.

“I’ve no idea how to bake a lardy cake so having them to supervise will be a real benefit.

“It would be lovely if the staff stayed but Chris has been working 4am starts for such a long time and deserves a break. Anyone with such a strong tie to the business will always be welcome back in future.

“We’re racing to get up and running as soon as possible because there’s still loads of interest in the Lawlors name and I’m sure people will be delighted to see it return.”

Mr Rodger-Sharp opened his Duke Street outlet at the former Henley Goldsmiths premises in 2018 then took over the old D J King jeweller’s unit in Bell Street last year.

His second shop, which is undergoing refurbishment after hosting a “pop-up” gift outlet over Christmas, employs a goldsmith who makes items on site and will host training courses for young people once lockdown is over.

He hopes the bakery could also offer apprenticeships and work experience weeks.

Mr Rodger-Sharp said: “I grew up in a children’s home and the opportunities for training that I was given in that time really changed my life.

“I’ve always wanted to give something back in everything I do and this is another chance to do that.

“When lockdown ends, hopefully at Easter if the predictions work out, we’ll be employing 13 or 14 staff across the businesses. That’s a bit daunting but it’s great to provide a livelihood for so many people.”

Mr Lawlor said: “Things are moving very quickly because obviously David doesn’t want to be shut for very long as the name is still fresh in people’s minds.

“I think it’s lovely that it’ll continue and David is bursting with energy and enthusiasm, which for me is a vital ingredient. He has got his head screwed on and is clearly very capable in business so hopefully this will be a great success and we wish him the absolute best.

“We’ll be helping him and his team to make the same great product we were offering and we’ve got every confidence in him.”

Mrs Baker, who joined the firm as a van driver and became a partner in the mid-Seventies, said: “It’s brilliant that David’s going to keep Lawlor’s going and I’m sure our customers will be really pleased.” Mr Lawlor and Mrs Baker will cut the ribbon when the new café is officially opened.

John Lawlor & Son Ltd was started in north London in 1948 and moved to Henley in 1956.

Mr Lawlor joined his father, a pastry chef, that same year after completing his National Service and took over in 1972.

The business first had a shop and bakery in Reading Road before opening a second shop in Duke Street at what is now the Drifters coffee house.

That unit was taken over by W H Smith, now in Bell Street, in the early Sixties so the outlet moved to what is now Crockers restaurant in Market Place.

That shut in the Seventies, followed a decade later by the Reading Road premises. The business later opened at Market Place Mews, now Gardiner Place, then moved to Henley Enterprise Park — then known as Empstead Works — in 2003.