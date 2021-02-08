‘Tokyo Games will happen but maybe without spectators’

THE president of the International Olympic Committee has admitted for the first time that it may not be possible to have crowds at this year’s Tokyo Games.

Thomas Bach said the committee was committed to staging the Games, which are scheduled to start on July 23, but that full stadia may not be achievable.

He said: “Our priority is to ensure a safe Olympic Games and we will do whatever is needed to organise a safe games.

“Everybody would love to have full capacity stadia and roaring crowds, that’s clear. But if that is not possible we will respect our principles.”

Mr Bach said the IOC was also concentrating on staging the Paralympic Games in August. He said: “The organisation of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as such, is already an extremely complex challenge but this complexity is multiplied when it comes to organising postponed Olympic Games for the first time ever and this under the conditions of a pandemic. So there is no blueprint for this and we are learning every day.

“This fight against the virus... is a tough one but we are fighting this fight for, and like, Olympic athletes. This means with full determination, with a will to win, with hard work every day and with all the physical and mental strength we have.”

Mr Bach acknowledged there was speculation about the Games being postponed for a second time. He said: “Some even make the proposal to postpone the Games to the year 2032. I want to say good luck if you would have to discuss this with an athlete who is preparing for the Olympic Games in 2021.

“There are some proposals to move it to another city. Everybody who knows about the complexity of Olympic Games knows this is not possible. They’re in such a short period of time.

“For all these reasons, we are not losing our time and energy on speculation. We are fully concentrating on the opening ceremony on July 23.

“We are not speculating on whether the Games are taking place. We are working on how the Games will take place.” Mr Bach said the IOC had put together covid “counter-measures” for every possible scenario.

“We are relying on the advice of all the different authorities,” he said. “There’s the Japanese government, the health authorities, the World Health Organisation; we are talking with the manufacturers of vaccines, with all the experts.

“From these consultations, we can conclude that it is too early to tell which of the many covid counter-measures will finally be the appropriate ones when it comes to the time of the Games.

“Soon we will be able to release the first version of the so-called ‘playbooks’ for the Games, which will explain the measures for the different stakeholder groups, to protect themselves and others.”