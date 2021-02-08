I want to be first mother to row for GB at Olympics

DOUBLE Olympic champion Helen Glover is back training with the GB rowing team in the hope of being selected for this summer’s Games in Tokyo.

The mother-of-three, who has spent the past seven months training near her home near Maidenhead, has rejoined the team at the Redgrave-Pinsent Rowing Lake in Caversham.

She is training full-time with the women’s sweep squad as they build towards the rescheduled Games, which are due to begin on July 23 after being postponed last summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Glover won gold in the coxless pairs with Heather Stanning at London 2012 and in Rio in 2016.

Since then she has had three children with her husband, TV naturalist Steve Backshall. They are Logan, two, and one-year-old twins, Bo and Kit.

Glover said: “It started as a desire to get my fitness back after having the twins, training during their nap time.

“When lockdown came it meant more hours on the rowing machine than I had anticipated.

“As my scores and times started getting better, I began to wonder if I could be the first woman in British rowing history to make an Olympic team after having children. Steve did come to me and say that most people’s lockdown project was learning to crochet and mine was trying to get to the Olympics!

“I started to see scores that I used to get when I was on the rowing team and by summer they had got pretty good.

“I contacted the team and said, ‘I’m just putting it out there and I’m thinking about whether I could return’.

“I was still training when it got to Christmas time and I thought, ‘I’ve got to follow this through now and turn up to a trial’.

“I’m finding the journey exciting and extremely challenging. Trying to be an elite sportswoman and also the best mother I can be to young babies is certainly teaching me a lot.

“If I’m feeding the twins, doing three hard sessions a day and not getting much sleep, that’s not a formula for carrying on very long but it’s around the babies’ schedule.”

Glover said that when she was considering a return to the sport it was important to put her children first. She explained: “I lived as an athlete and as an Olympian for 10 years and rowing was ahead of almost every relationship, every big event, every life event for friends and family so, coming back this time, I just know that can’t be the case and it never will be.”

Glover said she had to “catch up” with women who had been training for five years to be part of the team.

“I really want to be an asset to the team,” she said. “It’s a big ask but that’s what makes it exciting, the fact that it’s so close.

“To be able to have the opportunity to go on the plane to Tokyo, to be the first mother to step into a boat for GB, to row and to represent, I would feel so honoured and that, honestly, would be a huge part of the achievement.

“Of course, if I get there and if I race I’m going to be wanting to get the best result I can but success does look different.

“When I look at my little girl Bo I think, ‘I want to show you that you can go and you can be and you can do what you want to do’ and that really inspires me.” Brendan Purcell, British Rowing’s director of performance, said: “It’s fantastic to have Helen back training with the squad. She’s an incredible athlete and brings a huge amount to the team.

“At this stage, all options are open and there’s a lot left to be decided but Helen has already displayed her qualities as an elite level athlete by placing herself in contention for Tokyo.”

Glover first came to rowing through the Sporting Giants talent identification scheme in 2008 under coach Paul Stannard.

Three years later she and Stanning began their historic unbeaten international streak in the B women’s pair.

Stanning, who has also had a child since retiring, said: “It’s such great news to hear Helen is back in a boat and challenging for a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

“She’s an awesome athlete who clearly brings a huge amount of experience to any boat she rows in.

“I was lucky to have shared both my Olympic journeys with her and now can’t wait to be chief cheerleader at the next Games.”