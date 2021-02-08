Church supports prayer book

ST Nicholas Church in Remenham is the first new member of the Prayer Book Society this year.

The society encourages rediscovery and use of the Book of Common Prayer.

Churchwarden Charlotte Every said: “The decision to join the Prayer Book Society was prompted by our new rector, the Rev Jeremy Tayler, who is enthusiastic about use of the Book of Common Prayer during services.

“We have always used the prayer book for every service, including matins and holy communion, and will continue to do so. We aim to encourage people to appreciate its wonderful language and spirituality.”

Mrs Every added: “Although the average size of Sunday congregations is less than 20, all members of our church are lovers of the prayer book and its regular use prompts them to attend each week.”