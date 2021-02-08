Yellow lines idea to stop nuisance parking

A REQUEST has been made for double yellow lines along Elizabeth Road in Henley.

It comes after compliants that the street is filled with parked cars.

The problem is said to be particularly bad at the start and end of the school day.

Mayor Ken Arlett told a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee said: “What’s happening is cars are parking all the way from Valley Road up to the junction with Greys Road.

“When you try to go from Valley Road up to the junction and cars are coming the other way, you kind of get caught halfway.

“If that’s not bad enough, you then get cars that are trying to get into Elizabeth Road and can’t, so they get stuck in the middle of Greys Road. We need to do something. At school time it is absolutely horrendous. People could park in Valley Road, which is a bit wider and there are more spaces there.

“I’ve spoken to people in Elizabeth Road who won’t even drive up there and would rather drive all the way round because it’s just so unsafe.”

Councillor Michelle Thomas, who chairs the planning committee, said: “I did actually have to drive up that road for an appointment once a week and it is a troublesome area, mostly because of the school traffic.

“Parents don’t seem to be walking anymore and I’m not sure why.”

The committee agreed to ask Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, for yellow lines. These would be on both sides of the road from the junction with Greys Road to the junction of Valley Road.