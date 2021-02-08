CCTV to be installed at charity’s vandal-hit base

SECURITY cameras are to be installed at a charity’s premises in Henley following a spate of vandalism.

The town council has agreed to put in a three-camera CCTV system at Brunner Hall in Greys Road, which is home to the brain injury charity Headway.

A report to a meeting of the council’s recreation and amenities committee said the building had been a particular target for antisocial behaviour and installing CCTV would help to protect the property from damage.

Headway has experienced people congregating in its garden, having benches in the garden broken and one being taken on to the roof of the building. The roof was also damaged by people climbing on to it.

Staff have also found broken bottles and evidence of drug use outside the premises, which the charity leases from the council.

The council has ruled out having cameras at the neighbouring Makins recreation ground and Freemans Meadow as antisocial behaviour is no longer as bad as it had been.

Kellie Hinton, who chairs the committee, said the recreation ground had been improved by the council, which attracted more visitors.

“Because of that there’s been an increased presence around Brunner Hall in particular and there’s been an impact on them,” she said.

“This is a way forward to try to resolve that problem.”

Deputy Mayor David Eggleton said: “Having a camera on Brunner Hall would be of great use.

“As the scouts have got one on their building, which has always brought things to their attention, having it covered on the other aspect means there won’t be a need for any other cameras in that area.”

Jamie Higgins, Headway’s manager, told the Henley Standard: “I didn’t want to go down the route of us having CCTV.

“But it’s not nice for staff to come on Monday morning and clear up a load of rubbish and fix things that may be broken.

“Neighbours are saying, ‘This is not nice for us to live next door to’ and I completely get that.

“We have had some problems with vandalism in the last couple of years but it has not actually been a problem in the last 10 months since covid.

“One day, when we get back to some sense of normality, the vandalism will probably start again so the CCTV will hopefully be a deterrent.”

The committee resolved to install the CCTV system and recommended to the council’s finance strategy and management committee that the cost is taken from the capital expenditure budget, up to a total of £1,500.

In the three years from July 2017 to June 2020 there were 33 incidents of crime and antisocial behaviour at Makins reported to police and nine at Freemans.

Council parks staff estimate they spend six to eight hours a month removing graffiti at Makins and two to three hours at Freemans doing the same.

Council initiatives to try to tackle the problem include:

• Funding more youth outreach work provided by Nomad.

• Closer liaison with the neighbourhood police team.

• Use of anti-climb paint on Brunner Hall.

• Temporary removal of a bench and bin at Makins.

The report recommended continued monitoring at both parks over the next six months and then reviewing the need for CCTV.