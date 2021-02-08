Council wants to use renewable energy at buildings

HENLEY Town Council is seeking a consultant to investigate the feasibility of reducing energy use at its key buildings.

It has advertised on the Government’s Contracts Finder website for someone to support an application to the Rural Community Energy Fund for a feasibility grant of up to £40,000.

The fund is to help rural communities maximise the income-generating potential of renewable energy schemes and is administered by the Greater South East Energy Hub.

The council, which declared a climate emergency last year, says it wants to ensure its operations are sustainable.

It wants to reduce energy use at the town hall, King’s Arms Barn, the Old Fire Station Gallery, Brunner Hall in Greys Road, Leichlingen Pavilion at Mill Meadows and the floodlit Jubilee Park, off Reading Road. A report says: “The preferred generation technology options to explore include solar photovoltaic, air source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps, solar thermal and biomass.

“The preferred energy efficiency solutions include insulation, draft exclusion, pipework insulation, heat emitter upgrades and energy management.

“Reducing the running costs of the sites, as well as generating carbon free revenue, will benefit the community through freeing up town council budget for upgrades to the community owned facilities and improving the comfort of site users.

“Switching to renewable energy will reduce the demand on the electricity grid locally and enable the council to decarbonise and move away from fossil fuel heating sources.”