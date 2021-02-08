Clinic wants to expand

A SPORTS injury clinic hopes to install two more consulting rooms to cope with increasing demand.

Physiolistic has been based at Dry Leas, off Marlow Road, Henley, since moving into a purpose-built centre in 2017.

It offers a range of services, including physio-

therapy, sports massage and counselling, which have been able to continue during the latest coronavirus lockdown.

However, the business says it needs to expand and it hopes to recruit two new physiotherapists if the extension is approved by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority. The application says the proposal is a “modest” increase in size and that matching materials will be used.

It says: “The extension will provide for two additional consulting rooms to meet the increasing demands of the business.

“Additional consulting space is particularly important now on the basis that the company has been asked to provide a triage service as first contact practitioners to a number of local NHS GP surgeries for the treatment of their musculoskeletal patients.”

The council is due to make a decision by March 9.