Drama as car suddenly bursts into flames

DRIVERS on Reading Road, Henley, had to slow down after a car caught fire.

The white BMW hatchback burst into flames near the roundabout at Jubilee Park and the Tesco supermarket shortly before 2pm on Wednesday last week.

A crew from the town’s fire station in West Street were called out and spent half an hour extinguishing the blaze. Once the road had been fully
re-opened, they warned drivers on social media to beware of debris.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

