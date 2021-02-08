Drama as car suddenly bursts into flames

Power plant not as ‘green’ as claimed, says council
Monday, 08 February 2021
DRIVERS on Reading Road, Henley, had to slow down after a car caught fire.
The white BMW hatchback burst into flames near the roundabout at Jubilee Park and the Tesco supermarket shortly before 2pm on Wednesday last week.
A crew from the town’s fire station in West Street were called out and spent half an hour extinguishing the blaze. Once the road had been fully
re-opened, they warned drivers on social media to beware of debris.
Nobody was hurt in the incident.
08 February 2021
