Top for shops

Monday, 15 February 2021

Politicians say police should pay for service

HENLEY has been named as one of Britain’s leading shopping locations.

The town was ranked the nation’s second best performer in a list of 1,000 retail centres compiled by retail property consultancy Harper Dennis Hobbs. Last year, it was ranked 27th.

The top performer was Beaconsfield.

