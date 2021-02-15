Flats plans opposed by councillors

PLANS to convert former business units in Henley into five flats have been opposed by the town council.

Purple Architects have applied for change of use permission to turn the upper two floors at the former Santander bank building in Duke Street into a combination of one and two-bedroom flats.

The ground floor was used by the bank until May 2019 when the branch closed while the Back in Line chiropractor, which was on the first floor, relocated to Greys Road in October.

The applicants want a second and third floor rear extension to create the flats while the ground floor would be kept for commercial use.

They say there would be no impact on the character of Duke Street or on the wider conservation area.

The application says: “The proposed extension to the rear of the building would enhance the established character of this part of Tuns Lane.

“The scheme to incorporate five flats is an appropriate use for this building and would create a mixed-use development in the centre of Henley, helping to support and sustain the central commercial zone of the town.”

But the council’s planning committee recommended the application is refused and asked for it to be “called in” by the South Oxfordshire District Council, which means it would be decided by councillors, not officers.

Councillor Laurence Plant said having flats in the building would only make the waste problem in Tuns Lane worse.

He said: “It can’t take anymore — it barely handles the bins it has got at the moment. We don’t need to make an already bad situation worse.”

The committe also opposed plans to convert an old dental practice into flats.

Montreal Terrace in Reading Road closed in 2018 following the retirement of dentist Chris Hurst.

Jonathan Parkinson, who owns the building, has asked the district council for permission to change the use and to add a single-storey rear extension.

The application was recommended for refusal by the planning committee in November.

Members were worried about the loss of “an essential community facility” and felt there was inadequate parking provision.

Mr Parkinson has now made a second application in which he proposes to install bicycle stands and to install obscured glass in windows overlooking a neighbour.

But the committee again objected, citing the same reasons.

Mr Parkinson says he has tried and failed to sell the building in order to keep it as a dental practice.

Planning officers have said they would support the development in principle but were concerned about the lack of off-street parking.