Costly failure

Monday, 15 February 2021
A WOMAN has been fined £600 for failing to give information to police about a suspected driving offence.
Julia Klebanov, 37, of Valley Road, Henley, was convicted at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court of not coming forward between September 11 and October 9 in Banbury.
She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs.
Klebanov’s driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.
