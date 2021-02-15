Costly failure

A WOMAN has been fined £600 for failing to give information to police about a suspected driving offence.

Julia Klebanov, 37, of Valley Road, Henley, was convicted at Oxfordshire Magistrates’ Court of not coming forward between September 11 and October 9 in Banbury.

She was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £66 and £90 costs.

Klebanov’s driving licence was endorsed with six penalty points.